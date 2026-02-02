LIVE TV
Grammy Awards 2026: Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber & Most Talked-About Beauty Looks of This Year

The 2026 Grammy Awards beauty looks shocked everyone on the red carpet. Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber proved you don’t need heavy makeup to steal the spotlight. From glossy skin to messy hair, celebrities changed the beauty rules this year. Some stars even skipped mascara and still looked red-carpet ready.

Published: February 2, 2026 13:47:18 IST
Grammy Awards 2026 Most Beautiful Looks
1/6

Grammy Awards 2026 Most Beautiful Looks

Here are the top 4 most beautiful looks of Grammy Awards 2026.

Miley Cyrus- Grammy Awards 2026
2/6
Grammy Awards 2026: Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber & Most Talked-About Beauty Looks of This Year

Miley Cyrus- Grammy Awards 2026

She opted for a relaxed low ponytail with soft, wispy bangs. She kept makeup minimal with dewy skin and neutral tones.

Hailey Bieber- Grammy Awards 2026
3/6

Hailey Bieber- Grammy Awards 2026

She debuted a chic grown-out lob with subtle waves. She focused on luminous skin with understated eye makeup.

Lady Gaga- Grammy Awards 2026
4/6

Lady Gaga- Grammy Awards 2026

She rocked slicked-back platinum hair with bleached brows. She chose dramatic, high-fashion makeup with sharp contours.

Billie Eilish- Grammy Awards 2026
5/6

Billie Eilish- Grammy Awards 2026

She styled sleek black hair with a glossy statement barrette. She highlighted eyes using defined winged eyeliner.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available images, red carpet appearances, and media reports from the Grammy Awards 2026. The content is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. We do not intend to offend, misrepresent, or harm any individual or brand. All opinions expressed are purely observational and meant for general readership.

