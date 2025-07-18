LIVE TV
  • Grow Your Nails Longer, Stronger & Faster, Naturally!

Grow Your Nails Longer, Stronger & Faster, Naturally!

Nails tell a lot about a person. Whether you are dreaming of a glossy manicure or just want stronger natural nails, these 7 simple and effective tips will help you transform your nails from short and brittle to long and healthy.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
1/8

Moisture Your Cuticles Daily

Use coconut oil or a cuticle balm with shea butter to protect the base of your nail. Keep your nails nourished for faster growth. Wear cotton gloves for overnight healing.

2/8

Don't use your nails as tools

Nails are not meant to scrape off labels or open packets. Every time you put pressure on your nails, it leads to micro tears that weaken them overtime.

3/8

Keep nails trimmed and filed

Trim your nails once a week and use a crystal or glass file to shape them in one direction. Long nails look pretty but starting short help them grow evenly.

4/8

Use a nail strengthener or hardener

Use a nail hardner. This acts like a shield between your nails and daily wear. Look for keratin peptides, caster oil and biotin. Some nails strengtheners are tinted, giving your nails a polished look while they grow.

5/8

Eat nail boosting foods

What you eat literally shows on your nails include eggs, sweet potatoes, oranges, strawberries, spinach and whole grains in your diet. Drink at least 8th classes of water a day.

6/8

Avoid acrylics and harsh nail polish removers

Acrylics look pretty but they can thin out your real nails and slow growth. Constant nail glue, gel manicures or harsh salon treatments should be avoided.

7/8

Wear gloves for chores

Wear gloves for daily chores as water and cleaning agents of nails and make them bend or tear. Use rubber gloves when washing clothes, utensils or cleaning bathrooms.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.

