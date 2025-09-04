GST 0% Tax Slab: Goods And Services That Are Now Tax Free | FULL LIST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced what is being described as the most significant restructuring of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system since its introduction in 2017. Branded as “GST 2.0,” the reform introduces a simplified two-slab structure while retaining a special category for luxury and sin goods.

The revised framework reduces taxes on a wide range of essentials, medicines, and automobiles. At the same time, a new high tax slab of 40% has been earmarked for luxury and sin goods. A key component of the reforms is the exemption of several goods and services from GST altogether. Items moved into the 0% tax category include food products, medicines, education supplies, insurance, and certain imports in defence and aviation.

Here is the list of all the goods that are tax-free under the new GST regime.