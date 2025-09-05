GST Rate Cuts: Top 5 Bikes Between Rs 8-10 Lakh With Highest Power Ratio Above 350cc
GST Council had decided to move to a two-tier rate structure, which will be effective from September 22. Not only will daily essential items get major relief in GST, but also modes of commute, including two-wheelers, cars, will also become cheaper. This reduction will give you a chance to buy premium dream bikes with a Rs 8-10 Lakh price segment. Here’s a look at the top 5 bikes in this price range that offer the highest power-to-weight ratio above 350cc.
Kawasaki Z900 (124hp / 213kg) – 582.15hp/tonne
Kawasaki Z900 is priced at Rs 9.52 Lakh with 948cc inline-four engine that delivers 124hp and 97.4Nm of torque. Kawasaki Z900 topped the list as in 2025 the bike with major upgrades, including new styling, a Bluetooth-compatible 5-inch TFT display, cruise control, and a revised electronics suite featuring ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes, traction control, and a bi-directional quickshifter.
Honda CB750 Hornet (92hp/192kg) – 479.16hp/tonne
Honda CB750 Hornet is priced at Rs 8.60 lakh with 755cc parallel-twin engine that delivers 92hp and 7Nm. The bike has a 15kg lighter kerb weight, boosting its power-to-weight ratio. Honda CB750 Hornet key features include a 5-inch TFT dash, four riding modes, a slipper clutch, and traction control.
Triumph Daytona 660 (95hp/201kg) – 472.63hp/tonne
Triumph Daytona 660 is priced at Rs 9.72 lakh with 660cc inline-three engine that delivers 95hp at 11,250rpm and 69Nm at 8,250rpm. However, the added fairing and bodywork increase its weight by 11kg.
Honda CB650R (95hp/207kg) – 458.93hp/tonne
Honda CB650R is priced at Rs 9.20 lakh with 649cc incline-four engine that delivers 95hp and 63Nm. Honda recently relaunched the CB650R in India with key features including a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, traction control, and Honda’s E-Clutch system.
Triumph Trident 660 (81hp/190kg) – 426.31hp/tonne
Triumph Trident 660 is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh with a 660cc inline-triple that delivers 81hp and 64Nm. The bike recently received an update this year with key features including Showa Big Piston fork, a bi-directional quickshifter, Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise control as standard.