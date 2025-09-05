GST Rate Cuts: Top 5 Bikes Between Rs 8-10 Lakh With Highest Power Ratio Above 350cc

GST Council had decided to move to a two-tier rate structure, which will be effective from September 22. Not only will daily essential items get major relief in GST, but also modes of commute, including two-wheelers, cars, will also become cheaper. This reduction will give you a chance to buy premium dream bikes with a Rs 8-10 Lakh price segment. Here’s a look at the top 5 bikes in this price range that offer the highest power-to-weight ratio above 350cc.