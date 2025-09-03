GST Council Slashes Tax Slabs To 5% & 18%: What Gets Cheaper & What Gets Costlier | FULL LIST

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has simplified India’s indirect tax system by cutting down the existing four slabs to just two. Responding to a long-standing demand from the middle class, the Council has scrapped the 12% and 28% rates, retaining only the 5% and 18% slabs – a change expected to ease household budgets and lift consumer sentiment.

The decision came after a marathon meeting of the GST Council, the apex decision-making body on indirect taxes, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with representatives from all states. The overhauled GST regime, with only two main rates – 5% and 18% – will be implemented from September 22.

Here is what gets cheaper and costlier under the new GST regime: