GST 2.0: What Gets Cheaper And Costlier After September 22 | FULL LIST Of Items

GST 2.0: From September 22, 2025, India enters a new phase of indirect taxation with the rollout of new GST regime, simplifying rates into two main slabs of 5% and 18%, alongside a 40% “sin tax” on luxury and harmful goods. Essential items such as toothpaste, soaps, packaged foods, dairy products, bicycles, and stationery are now under the 5% slab. Household appliances and electronics, including refrigerators, air conditioners, and televisions, move to the 18% slab. The automobile sector sees a boost with small cars and two-wheelers taxed lower, increasing affordability and demand. Financial services and insurance premiums may also benefit from reduced taxation. On the other hand, sin goods such as tobacco, alcohol, pan masala, online betting, and luxury items remain heavily taxed at 40%, while petroleum products are unchanged. Overall, GST 2.0 aims to streamline taxation, improve compliance, and provide direct financial relief to consumers while maintaining high rates on harmful and luxury items.

Here is what becomes cheaper and costlier after the GST 2.0 rollout: