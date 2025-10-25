GTA 6 Launch: Check New Trailer, Price, Pre Booking, Story & More

LIVE TV
The wait is finally over for gamers worldwide! GTA 6 is gearing up for its much-anticipated launch, and fans can now get a first look at the new trailer, pricing, details, pre-booking options, storyline, and more, Rockstar Games promises an immersive open-world experience with cutting-edge graphics, exciting missions, and new characters. Take a look at GTA 6 price, trailer, pre booking rate, story, and more. 

GTA 6 Release Date
GTA 6 Release Date

GTA 6 is currently releasing on May 26, 2026. The first phase is expected to cover PlatStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Though Rockstar has not confirmed a PC launch window.

GTA 6 Story
GTA 6 Story

GTA 6 revolves around a modernised Vice City with a dual-protagonist structure that includes Lucia, the franchise’s first female lead, alongside a male counterpart.

GTA 6 Price in India
GTA 6 Price in India

Following the release of GTA 6 trailer in India, the reported pricing is Rs 7,999 for the Standard Edition. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Ediiton priced at Rs 10,999 and Collector’s Edition priced at Rs 39,999.

GTA 6 Launch in India
GTA 6 Launch in India

GTA 6 will be available in India in May, coinciding with the global console launch, fans are looking forward to an immersive open-world experience in a modernized Vice City with pre-orders expected to open shortly.

GTA 6 Features
GTA 6 Features

Rockstar is developing new gameplay system for GTA 6, including an in-game social feed that mirrors player actions, dynamic crowds, enhanced police AI, and relationship mechanics.

