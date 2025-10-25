GTA 6 Launch: Check New Trailer, Price, Pre Booking, Story & More

The wait is finally over for gamers worldwide! GTA 6 is gearing up for its much-anticipated launch, and fans can now get a first look at the new trailer, pricing, details, pre-booking options, storyline, and more, Rockstar Games promises an immersive open-world experience with cutting-edge graphics, exciting missions, and new characters. Take a look at GTA 6 price, trailer, pre booking rate, story, and more.