GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed: Rockstar Shares Big Update on Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar Games recently reconfirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is now set to release on May 26, 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting for the much anticipated GTA 6. Historically, the industry has used the “AAAA” label to categorize games with the biggest budgets, cutting-edge technology, and expansive marketing efforts. According to the recent reports, Rockstar Games is allegedly going even further with Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) as it will be the first AAAAA game worldwide. Let’s take a dive into Grand Theft Auto 6 latest updates that are making round on the internet.