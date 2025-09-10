GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed: Rockstar Shares Big Update on Grand Theft Auto 6
Rockstar Games recently reconfirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is now set to release on May 26, 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting for the much anticipated GTA 6. Historically, the industry has used the “AAAA” label to categorize games with the biggest budgets, cutting-edge technology, and expansive marketing efforts. According to the recent reports, Rockstar Games is allegedly going even further with Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) as it will be the first AAAAA game worldwide. Let’s take a dive into Grand Theft Auto 6 latest updates that are making round on the internet.
GTA 6 Release Date
The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on May 26, 2025. This confirmation eased concerns of gamers and investors, who feared the game would be pushed back a second time following its original plan to release sometime in 2025.
GTA 6 Price
The biggest mystery around GTA 6 is its price. Rockstar has not confirmed any price details yet, but some rumors claimed it could have cost consumers $100.
GTA 6 Trailer
GTA 6 Trailer 2 received massive popularity with 130 M views, which was released on May 6, 2025. The lead roles of GTA 6 include Jason and Lucia.
GTA 6 Unprecendented Budget
Reports suggest that the production cost of GTA 6 could surpass all previous video game budgets and could set a new record for the highest amount spent on development and marketing of the game.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on official announcements and circulating reports. Rumors regarding GTA 6’s pricing, budget, and features have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games. Readers are advised to check the official Rockstar Games website or trusted sources for the latest and verified updates.