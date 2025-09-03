LIVE TV
  • Gurgaon Trends On X: Glimpse Of Flooded IT Hub, Netizens Calls It Venice Of India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR, covering Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, as monsoon showers continue to batter North India. Today’s weather forecast for Delhi warns of intense downpours.

In Gurugram, heavy rain has caused severe waterlogging and a massive traffic jam stretching up to seven kilometres. The District Disaster Management Authority has issued an orange alert for Gurugram and directed the closure of all schools, colleges, and offices, urging work-from-home.

Noida and Ghaziabad are also experiencing heavy rainfall. The IMD extended its alert to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with a red warning for flash floods, while Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir remain under an orange warning. Schools and offices in affected regions are expected to remain closed for safety.

By: Last Updated: September 3, 2025 | 5:17 AM IST
Waterlogging In Gurgaon
1/6

Waterlogging In Gurgaon

Pic Credit: X (Lakshya Narain) - Heavy rain in Delhi NCR leads to waterlogging.

X User Calls Gurgaon as the Venice of India!
2/6

X User Calls Gurgaon as the Venice of India!

Pic Credit: @aaraynsh| Heavy rain in Delhi NCR creates difficulty to the residents.

Gurgaon Waterlogging
3/6

Gurgaon Waterlogging

Pic Credit: @aaraynsh | Glimpse of intense waterlogging on roads of Gurugram.

Waterlogging Creates Challenge For Commuters
4/6

Waterlogging Creates Challenge For Commuters

Pic Credit: @aaraynsh | Man struggling to ride scooty on flooded road after intense rain in Delhi NCR.

Rain Welcomes Traffic Jam For Free
5/6

Rain Welcomes Traffic Jam For Free

Image Credit: Jyotsana| Jam packed road in Delhi Gurgaon highway, after intense rain in Delhi NCR

Flood In Gurgaon
6/6

Flood In Gurgaon

After intense rain in Delhi NCR, Gurgaon witnesses massive flood, cars stranded, roads blocked.

