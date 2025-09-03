Gurgaon Trends On X: Glimpse Of Flooded IT Hub, Netizens Calls It Venice Of India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR, covering Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, as monsoon showers continue to batter North India. Today’s weather forecast for Delhi warns of intense downpours.

In Gurugram, heavy rain has caused severe waterlogging and a massive traffic jam stretching up to seven kilometres. The District Disaster Management Authority has issued an orange alert for Gurugram and directed the closure of all schools, colleges, and offices, urging work-from-home.

Noida and Ghaziabad are also experiencing heavy rainfall. The IMD extended its alert to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with a red warning for flash floods, while Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir remain under an orange warning. Schools and offices in affected regions are expected to remain closed for safety.