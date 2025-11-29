LIVE TV
  Gustaakh Ishq: Meet the On-Screen Couple Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh Everyone Is Talking About

Gustaakh Ishq: Meet the On-Screen Couple Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh Everyone Is Talking About

Discover why Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s on-screen chemistry in Gustaakh Ishq is winning hearts. Meet the lead pair everyone is talking about, explore their roles, storyline highlights, and what makes this romantic drama a must-watch.

By: Last Updated: November 29, 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
Gustaakh Ishq
1/7

Gustaakh Ishq

The pairing of Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh is creating a lot of anticipation among fans as they will be working together for the very first time.

Debut Pairing for Both Actors
2/7

Debut Pairing for Both Actors

Vijay and Fatima's pairing on this project is the first time that either of them has played opposite each other in a leading role, and fans want to experience their new-found chemistry through their performances.

Intense and Passionate Storyline
3/7

Intense and Passionate Storyline

Gustaakh Ishq is an emotional, passionate tale of love that deals with complex relationships, heartache, and consumption of love by passion.

Well-known Talented Actors
4/7

Well-known Talented Actors

Vijay Varma recently appeared in his breakout roles in Dahaad and Gully Boy, while Fatima has made waves from her roles in Dangal and Ajeeb Daastaans. With their collaboration, fans' expectations are for an even deeper and richer experience.

Fans Have Gone Crazy on Social Media
5/7

Fans Have Gone Crazy on Social Media

Social media users have gone wild after hearing the news about the project and are referring to the new "couple" as one of the most exciting young couples for 2025.

Anticipated Release Date
6/7

Anticipated Release Date

It was released on 28th November 2025 , and audience buzz is high about Gustaakh Ishq being a great, memorable romantic drama that is also visually beautiful.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. All details about the show, cast, and storyline are for informational purposes only. We do not claim ownership of any images, statements, or external content mentioned.

