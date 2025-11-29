Gustaakh Ishq: Meet the On-Screen Couple Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh Everyone Is Talking About
Discover why Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s on-screen chemistry in Gustaakh Ishq is winning hearts. Meet the lead pair everyone is talking about, explore their roles, storyline highlights, and what makes this romantic drama a must-watch.
Gustaakh Ishq
The pairing of Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh is creating a lot of anticipation among fans as they will be working together for the very first time.
Debut Pairing for Both Actors
Vijay and Fatima's pairing on this project is the first time that either of them has played opposite each other in a leading role, and fans want to experience their new-found chemistry through their performances.
Intense and Passionate Storyline
Gustaakh Ishq is an emotional, passionate tale of love that deals with complex relationships, heartache, and consumption of love by passion.
Well-known Talented Actors
Vijay Varma recently appeared in his breakout roles in Dahaad and Gully Boy, while Fatima has made waves from her roles in Dangal and Ajeeb Daastaans. With their collaboration, fans' expectations are for an even deeper and richer experience.
Fans Have Gone Crazy on Social Media
Social media users have gone wild after hearing the news about the project and are referring to the new "couple" as one of the most exciting young couples for 2025.
Anticipated Release Date
It was released on 28th November 2025 , and audience buzz is high about Gustaakh Ishq being a great, memorable romantic drama that is also visually beautiful.
