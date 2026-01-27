Gustaakh Ishq OTT Premiere: When & Where to Watch the Much Awaited Romantic Drama
Vibhu Puri’s Gustaakh Ishq features Vijay Varma as a man who saves an Urdu press through art and love. Co starring Naseeruddin Shah, the visually rich romance drama makes its OTT debut after a well received theatrical release.
Who directed Gustaakh Ishq?
Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film marks Manish Malhotra’s transition from couture to cinema and was retitled from Ul-Jalool Ishq before its theatrical release on November 28, 2025.
Streaming Details and Release Date
JioHotstar announced the digital premiere of Gustaakh Ishq through a promotional video on its official Instagram page. The film will start streaming on January 27, inviting viewers to experience its romantic narrative and nostalgic backdrop.
Cast and Creative Vision
Featuring a strong ensemble cast, the film stars Naseeruddin Shah alongside Natasha Rastogi, Jaya Bhattacharya, Sharib Hashmi, Zain Khan Durrani, and Faisal Rashid, each adding depth to the storytelling. The romantic drama captures themes of tenderness and emotional conflict, making its digital debut for a broader audience.
Storyline
Gustaakh Ishq explores love in its most vulnerable and unguarded state. Set in 1998, the film unfolds across evocative locations such as Purani Delhi and Malerkotla, grounding the narrative in a rich cultural and historical milieu. At its heart is Pappan, a restless man searching for meaning and direction, who seeks refuge in artistic expression.
Plot of Gustaakh Ishq
Pappan seeks out the celebrated yet reclusive poet Aziz Beg played by Naseeruddin Shah who has lived in anonymity for decades in an effort to save the company. He pretends to be a naive disciple to gain the poet’s trust and permission to publish his unfinished work. The situation becomes complicated when Pappan falls in love with Minni portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh the poet’s fiercely independent daughter.
