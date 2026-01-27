Gustaakh Ishq OTT Premiere: When & Where to Watch the Much Awaited Romantic Drama

Plot of Gustaakh Ishq

Pappan seeks out the celebrated yet reclusive poet Aziz Beg played by Naseeruddin Shah who has lived in anonymity for decades in an effort to save the company. He pretends to be a naive disciple to gain the poet’s trust and permission to publish his unfinished work. The situation becomes complicated when Pappan falls in love with Minni portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh the poet’s fiercely independent daughter.