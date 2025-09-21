LIVE TV
  H-1B Visa Drama Unfolds: Here Is Everything You Need to Know

H-1B Visa Drama Unfolds: Here Is Everything You Need to Know

Big changes are happening with the H-1B visa, and it’s causing a lot of talk, especially among Indian tech workers who make up most of the visa holders. From a new $100,000 fee to urgent messages from big companies, and even legal battles, things are moving fast. Curious about what’s really going on? This photo gallery shows the key moments, reactions, and important updates about the H-1B visa changes. 

Let’s take a closer look at the top updates from this story and see how these new rules are affecting workers and companies.

(Disclaimer: All images in this gallery are AI-generated for illustrative purposes. The information presented is based on publicly available sources and is intended for general awareness only.)

September 21, 2025 | 1:25 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
H-1B VISA UPDATES
1/7

$100,000 Annual Fee Introduced

A new rule now charges $100,000 every year for each new H-1B visa petition. This big fee aims to stop companies from using H-1B visas for low-paid jobs.

H-1B VISA UPDATES
2/7

Big Companies Set Return Deadlines

Companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and JPMorgan have told their H-1B and H-4 employees abroad to return quickly. This helps them avoid the new $100,000 fee and re-entry problems.

H-1B VISA UPDATES
3/7

Existing Visa Holders Not Affected

Good news! The new $100,000 fee only applies to new visa petitions for workers outside the U.S. If you already have an H-1B or are renewing, this fee does not apply.

Higher Wage Rules Coming
4/7

Higher Wage Rules Coming

The government plans to raise the minimum wage levels for H-1B workers. This is to protect American workers from being underpaid.

Legal Pushback Expected

Many groups, including tech companies and immigration advocates, are unhappy with these changes. They plan to challenge the new rules in court.

Legal Pushback Expected
6/7

Lottery Entry Limited to One

USCIS now allows only one H-1B lottery entry per person to stop abuse and make the process fairer.

H-1B Visa Updates
7/7

Focus on High-Skill, High-Pay

The new system will prioritize visa approvals for highly skilled and well-paid workers, making it tougher for lower-paid workers to get visas.

