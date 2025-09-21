H-1B Visa Drama Unfolds: Here Is Everything You Need to Know
Big changes are happening with the H-1B visa, and it’s causing a lot of talk, especially among Indian tech workers who make up most of the visa holders. From a new $100,000 fee to urgent messages from big companies, and even legal battles, things are moving fast. Curious about what’s really going on? This photo gallery shows the key moments, reactions, and important updates about the H-1B visa changes.
Let’s take a closer look at the top updates from this story and see how these new rules are affecting workers and companies.
(Disclaimer: All images in this gallery are AI-generated for illustrative purposes. The information presented is based on publicly available sources and is intended for general awareness only.)
$100,000 Annual Fee Introduced
A new rule now charges $100,000 every year for each new H-1B visa petition. This big fee aims to stop companies from using H-1B visas for low-paid jobs.
Big Companies Set Return Deadlines
Companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and JPMorgan have told their H-1B and H-4 employees abroad to return quickly. This helps them avoid the new $100,000 fee and re-entry problems.
Existing Visa Holders Not Affected
Good news! The new $100,000 fee only applies to new visa petitions for workers outside the U.S. If you already have an H-1B or are renewing, this fee does not apply.
Higher Wage Rules Coming
The government plans to raise the minimum wage levels for H-1B workers. This is to protect American workers from being underpaid.
Legal Pushback Expected
Many groups, including tech companies and immigration advocates, are unhappy with these changes. They plan to challenge the new rules in court.
Lottery Entry Limited to One
USCIS now allows only one H-1B lottery entry per person to stop abuse and make the process fairer.
Focus on High-Skill, High-Pay
The new system will prioritize visa approvals for highly skilled and well-paid workers, making it tougher for lower-paid workers to get visas.