Hailey Bieber or Selena Gomez? These 5 Looks Might Confuse You.
The ongoing saga between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber continues to fuel headlines — and let’s be honest, we’re all a little hooked. Hailey, founder of Rhode, has often faced accusations of being “obsessed” with Selena, with fans pointing out uncanny similarities between the two — from social media posts to matching tattoos. But the resemblance doesn’t stop there. Fashion watchers have noticed that the duo has stepped out in strikingly similar outfits, sometimes around the same time.
Here’s a look at all the moments when Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s style choices were just too close for comfort.
Angels In White
Selena stunned on the red carpet in a black cut-out dress featuring a daring plunging neckline. Shortly after, Hailey opted for a similar cut-out ensemble at another red carpet event, though hers was more revealing. Her sheer, shimmery outfit showcased her underwear, making it bolder than Selena's. Despite the subtle differences, the similarity is remarkable
A Cutout Coincidence
Selena stunned on the red carpet in a black cut-out dress featuring a daring plunging neckline. Shortly after, Hailey opted for a similar cut-out ensemble at another red carpet event, though hers was more revealing. Her sheer, shimmery outfit showcased her underwear, making it bolder than Selena's. Despite the subtle differences, the similarity is remarkable!
Pretty in Pink
Selena Gomez looked enchanting in a baby pink turtleneck dress paired with red heels and a green clutch. Months later, Hailey Bieber donned a similar sheer baby pink bodycon dress with a turtleneck, complementing it with matching heels and a contrasting purple clutch, reminiscent of Selena’s look. Whether these similarities are intentional or coincidental, both Selena and Hailey continue to impress with their style
White Mini Dress
During a performance at an event, Selena donned a mini white dress paired with white sneakers and high socks. Coincidentally, Hailey sported a similar dress along with nearly identical footwear. Additionally, their hairstyles were remarkably alike!
Balenciaga Babes
Selena and Hailey made headlines when they both stepped out on the same day in identical outfits. Selena opted for a Balenciaga turtleneck sweatshirt paired with black jeans for her casual look, while Hailey chose the same brand's hoodie in the same color for her evening ensemble. What a coincidence!