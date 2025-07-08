Hailey Bieber or Selena Gomez? These 5 Looks Might Confuse You.

The ongoing saga between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber continues to fuel headlines — and let’s be honest, we’re all a little hooked. Hailey, founder of Rhode, has often faced accusations of being “obsessed” with Selena, with fans pointing out uncanny similarities between the two — from social media posts to matching tattoos. But the resemblance doesn’t stop there. Fashion watchers have noticed that the duo has stepped out in strikingly similar outfits, sometimes around the same time.

Here’s a look at all the moments when Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s style choices were just too close for comfort.