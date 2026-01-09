LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Haircut Ideas 2026: Trendy Styles to Try This Year

Haircut Ideas 2026: Trendy Styles to Try This Year

Haircut trends in 2026 are all about movement, softness, and personality. From effortless layers to bold short cuts, this year focuses on styles that look chic yet easy to maintain.

Published By: Published: January 9, 2026 18:11:07 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Butterfly Haircut
1/5
Haircut Ideas 2026: Trendy Styles to Try This Year

Butterfly Haircut

Long layers with short face-framing pieces for volume.

Perfect for adding bounce without losing length.

You Might Be Interested In
Italian Bob
2/5

Italian Bob

A blunt yet soft bob that sits at jaw or chin length.

Gives a classy, high-fashion European vibe.

Soft Wolf Cut
3/5

Soft Wolf Cut

A toned-down version of the edgy wolf cut.

Adds texture and volume without looking messy.

You Might Be Interested In
Long Layers with Curtain Bangs
4/5

Long Layers with Curtain Bangs

Timeless haircut making a strong comeback in 2026.

Flatters most face shapes and hair textures.

You Might Be Interested In
Modern Pixie Cut
5/5

Modern Pixie Cut

Short, sharp, and confidence-boosting.

Ideal for low-maintenance yet bold looks.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS