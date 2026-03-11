LIVE TV
Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Trailer: Release Details, Cast Reunion, Where to Watch and What Fans Can Expect

Fans of the iconic Disney show are celebrating as the trailer for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special has finally arrived. The beloved series that launched the career of Miley Cyrus is returning in a nostalgic celebration marking two decades since its debut on Disney Channel. The special promises throwbacks, cast reunions, and unseen behind the scenes moments that long time viewers will appreciate.

Release Date
1/6
Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Trailer: Release Details, Cast Reunion, Where to Watch and What Fans Can Expect

Release Date

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24, 2026.

Where to Watch
2/6

Where to Watch

It will stream on Disney platforms, likely on Disney+ Official. The special celebrates the show's 20 year legacy with music, memories, and behind the scenes content.

Cast Reunion Moments
3/6

Cast Reunion Moments

The original Hannah Montana featured a memorable cast that played a major role in making the show a global hit.
Miley Cyrus as Miley Stewart / Hannah Montana
Emily Osment as Lilly Truscott
Mitchel Musso as Oliver Oken
Billy Ray Cyrus as Robby Ray Stewart
Jason Earles as Jackson Stewart
Moises Arias as Rico Suave

Trailer Brings Back Nostalgia
4/6

Trailer Brings Back Nostalgia

The trailer for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special takes fans back to the early days of the beloved Disney show. It features classic scenes, memorable songs, and moments that defined the series. The preview highlights how the show became a cultural phenomenon for a generation of viewers.

What Fans Can Expect
5/6

What Fans Can Expect

The anniversary special will include behind the scenes stories, unseen footage, and emotional interviews with the cast. It aims to celebrate the show’s journey and the strong connection it built with fans around the world.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Release details and streaming availability may vary depending on official announcements by the platform or production team.

