Hansika Motwani DIVORCE News: Actress Ends Marriage With Sohael Khaturiya Who Was Also Her Best friend’s Husband | Know Her Age, Personal Details & Ex Wife Rinky Bajaj Details

Hansika Motwani is back in the headlines after reports claimed that the actress is officially ending her marriage with businessman Sohael Khaturiya. The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish Jaipur wedding in 2022, had already been surrounded by rumors of trouble in their relationship. With the court now reportedly granting them a divorce, the actress’s personal life has once again become a major talking point online. From her age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Hansika Motwani.