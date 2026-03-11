Hansika Motwani DIVORCE News: Actress Ends Marriage With Sohael Khaturiya Who Was Also Her Best friend’s Husband | Know Her Age, Personal Details & Ex Wife Rinky Bajaj Details
Hansika Motwani is back in the headlines after reports claimed that the actress is officially ending her marriage with businessman Sohael Khaturiya. The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish Jaipur wedding in 2022, had already been surrounded by rumors of trouble in their relationship. With the court now reportedly granting them a divorce, the actress’s personal life has once again become a major talking point online. From her age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Hansika Motwani.
Hansika Motwani Age
Hansika Motwani was born on 9 August 1991. She is 34 years old in 2026.
Hansika Motwani Popular Movies
She has acted in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films and began her career as a child artist. Some notable projects include Koi... Mil Gaya (child role), Aap Kaa Surroor and Desamuduru. She has appeared in 50+ films, mainly in the South Indian film industry.
Hansika Motwani Husband
Name: Sohael Khaturiya
Profession: Mumbai-based businessman and entrepreneur.
Marriage: Married Hansika Motwani on 4 December 2022 at Mundota Fort in Jaipur.
Hansika Motwani Husband Was Her Best Friend's Husband in Past
Hansika married businessman Sohael Khaturiya in December 2022 in Jaipur. The wedding became controversial because Sohael was previously married to a woman named Rinky, who was reportedly Hansika’s friend. Hansika was accused online of “stealing her friend’s husband,” though she later said the narrative was exaggerated by the media.
Hansika Motwani Divorce News
Actress Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have officially ended their marriage, with the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granting them a divorce by mutual consent. The couple, who married in December 2022, reportedly separated after facing differences in lifestyle, opinions, and frequent disagreements. Reports also state that Hansika chose not to seek alimony or streedhan as part of the settlement. The two had been living separately since July 2024 before finalizing the divorce in court.
Disclaimer
The information about Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s divorce is based on media reports and publicly available sources. Neither Hansika Motwani nor Sohael Khaturiya has issued a detailed public statement regarding the matter at the time of writing. Details may evolve as more official information becomes available.