Hansika Motwani Married Her Best Friend’s Husband; Now DIVORCED | Know Rinky Bajaj Age, Boyfriend & Untold Secrets
The personal life of Hansika Motwani has once again grabbed public attention. The actress, who married businessman Sohael Khaturiya in 2022 had faced heavy criticism at the time because he was earlier married to her close friend Rinky Bajaj. Now fresh buzz about their alleged divorce has brought the old controversy back into the spotlight. Here is everything to know about Rinky Bajaj, her age, relationship status, and the secrets behind the headline making friendship fallout.
Who Is Rinky Bajaj?
Rinky Bajaj is an entrepreneur and socialite who gained media attention after her marriage with businessman Sohael Khaturiya ended. She was earlier known to be part of the same social circle as actress Hansika Motwani. The trio reportedly shared a friendly bond before the relationship controversy became public.
Rinky Bajaj Age and Background
Rinky Bajaj is believed to be in her early 30s. She comes from a business family and is known for her involvement in entrepreneurial ventures. Though she maintains a relatively private lifestyle, her name frequently appears in celebrity gossip due to her past connection with Sohael Khaturiya and Hansika Motwani.
The Marriage Controversy Explained
The controversy began when Hansika Motwani married Sohael Khaturiya in December 2022. The grand wedding took place at the luxurious Mundota Fort and Palace and was attended by close family and friends. However, the marriage triggered online debates because Sohael had previously been married to Rinky Bajaj. Reports claimed that Hansika had even attended the former couple’s wedding in the past, which led to intense social media speculation and criticism.
Rinky Bajaj’s Relationship Status After Divorce
There is no confirmed public information about a boyfriend of Rinky Bajaj. After her divorce from Sohael Khaturiya, she has mostly stayed away from media attention and keeps her personal life private.
Untold Secrets Behind the Viral Story
The entire episode became a major talking point on social media because it involved friendship, marriage, and celebrity drama. However, Hansika was accused of breaking her friend Rinky Bajaj's marriage.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and online sources. Some details about personal relationships and rumors may not be officially confirmed. The purpose of this content is only to provide general information and entertainment. We do not intend to harm the reputation or privacy of any individual mentioned.