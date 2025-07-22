Hansika Motwani’s Most Iconic Lehenga Looks
Hansika Motwani’s Lehenga Looks Beautifully blend traditional craftmanship with modern elegance, showcasing her versatile style for festive and wedding occasions. She effortlessly balances grace and contemporary fashion, making her lehenga ensembles a great inspiration for anyone looking to make a statement at special events.
Blush Pink Pastel Lehenga
She looked radiant in a blush pink bright lehenga embellished with resham, sequins, and zardozi. It's giving a dreamy bridal and festive look.
Champagne Gold Mirror Work Set
A champagne gold lehenga with mirror and thread work, paired with a tasseled dupatta and emerald jewelry, offers elegant vibe.
Ivory Mirror and Gota Lehenga
The combination of mirror, gotta work, scalloped hemline, and organza dupatta, styles with pearl choker and minimalist makeup.
Floral Silk Lehenga by Picchika
A lightweight ivory silk lehenga painted with romantic pink floral motifs and hand embroidered gota work, balanced with silver and enamel floral jewelry.
Peach Falguni Shane Peacock Ensemble
Peach hued lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock for her ring ceremony, with heavy stone and sequin embroidery, drop bead choli detailing, and a sheer cape dupatta.
Black and Gold Sequined Lehenga
She stunned in sleek black lehenga with gold sequin piping and a shimmering blouse, blending traditional motifs with evening glam.
Brown Shirred and Embellished Lehenga
A coffee hued lehenga adorned with intricate floral thread work, paired with a heavily embellished blouse and understated curls.
