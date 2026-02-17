Happy 41st Birthday, Sivakarthikeyan: Watch These 6 Blockbuster Movies Of The Parasakthi Star Streaming On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And More
Celebrate Sivakarthikeyan’s 41st birthday by watching his transformation from television host to movie star. His seven essential films demonstrate his exceptional talent, which includes performing comedy and intense drama and action sequences.
Parasakthi (2026) – ZEE5
Set against the 1960s anti-Hindi agitations, SK plays a student leader caught in a high-stakes struggle for linguistic and cultural identity.
It is widely praised as his most serious performance to date, moving away from his "Prince" persona into the realm of a seasoned character actor.
Amaran (2024) – Netflix
A stirring biographical tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan, focusing on his heroic actions during a counter-terrorism mission in Kashmir. The film successfully balanced gritty combat sequences with a deeply emotional personal arc, cementing SK as a legitimate action star.
Maaveeran (2023) – Prime Video
A creative fantasy-drama where a timid cartoonist begins hearing a narrator’s voice that dictates his every move, forcing him to stand up against a corrupt politician.
SK’s physical comedy and "internal" performance make this a unique genre-bending experiment that became a massive fan favorite.
Doctor (2021) – Netflix / Prime Video
SK plays a stoic, emotionless military doctor who uses cold logic and a quirky group of misfits to track down a human trafficking ring.
This film marked a major turning point in his career by proving he could carry a blockbuster through deadpan humor and silence rather than non-stop dialogue.
Don (2022) – Netflix / JioHotstar
A colorful campus entertainer that follows a student’s journey from a rebellious prankster to finding his true passion while clashing with a strict disciplinarian.
It is a high-energy "commercial" film that surprises viewers with a deeply moving climax centered on the often-unspoken sacrifices of fathers.
Velaikkaran (2017) – Disney+ Hotstar
A social thriller about a blue-collar marketing worker who uncovers how major corporations manipulate consumer health for profit.
The film features intense philosophical face-offs between SK and Fahadh Faasil, highlighting the ethical battle within the modern food industry.