This Stunning Lady Turns 75, Watch Top 6 Movies Of Her That Makes Her The Real Diva
Shabana Azmi has delivered some of the most iconic performances in Indian cinema, portraying complex and powerful characters with depth and grace. Her roles often explore themes of strength, resilience, and social issues, making her a celebrated figure in both mainstream and parallel cinema. With numerous awards to her credit, she has consistently pushed boundaries, bringing authenticity and emotion to every project. Her work continues to inspire generations of actors and audiences across the globe.
Arth- 1982
Shabana Azmi delivered a powerhouse performance in this landmark film about relationships and self discovery. Her portrayal of a woman finding strength after betrayal earned critical acclaim and a National Award.
Paar- 1984
In this gripping drama, Shabana Azmi brought depth and sensitivity to her role in this emotional family drama, which explored love, forgiveness, and acceptance.
Masoom- 1983
Playing a conflicted mother, Shabana Azmi brought depth and sensitivity to her role in this emotional family drama, which explored love, forgiveness, and acceptance.
Fire 1996
This bold and groundbreaking film featured Azmi in a role that challenged social norms, portraying the complexities of same sex relationships and individual freedom in a controversy society.
Godmother 1999
Shabana Azmi portrayed a powerful woman rising in the male dominated world politics and crime. Her compelling performance won her another National Award for Best Actress.
Neerja 2016
In this biographical drama, she played the role of Neerja Bhanot’s mother, delivering a deeply moving performance that added emotional weight to the real-life heroic story.