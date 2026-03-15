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  • Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: From Charging in Lakhs to Crores Per Film, ‘Alpha’ Actress’ Massive Net Worth Revealed — Is She Richer Than Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: From Charging in Lakhs to Crores Per Film, ‘Alpha’ Actress’ Massive Net Worth Revealed — Is She Richer Than Ranbir Kapoor?

As Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday, the spotlight once again turns to her remarkable journey in the film and her impressive financial success. From charging fees for Student of the Year in lakh to now commanding crores per film, the ‘Alpha’ actress has established herself as one of the highest-paid stars in Bollywood. This raises an interesting question among fans- is Alia Bhatt now richer than her husband, Ranbir Kapoor?

Published By: Published: March 15, 2026 12:39:49 IST
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Alia Bhatt Age
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Alia Bhatt Age

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, marking another milestone in her successful career not only in Bollywood but also in the Hollywood industry.

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Alia Bhatt Career
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Alia Bhatt Career

Alia Bhatt debuted as a child in Sangharsh and then led in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. She quickly silenced critics with her performance in the road drama Highway, followed by commercial hits like 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. She has won record-setting seven Filmfare Awards.

Alia Bhatt Net Worth
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Alia Bhatt Net Worth

As per reports, Alia Bhatt’s net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 550 crore. She typically charges between Rs 15 crore and Rs 25 crore per film. She reportedly earns approximately Rs 2 crore per day for advertisement shoots and serves as a global brand ambassador for major brands like Gucci.

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Is Alia Bhatt Richer Than Ranbir Kapoor
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Is Alia Bhatt Richer Than Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is 1.6 times richer than her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, though he charges Rs 50-75 crore per film more than the Jigra actress. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth is estimated to be Rs 345 crore to Rs 400 crore.

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Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movie
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Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movie

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie is Alpha, which is all set to release in theaters on 10 July 2026. Alia stars alongside Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

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