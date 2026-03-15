Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: From Charging in Lakhs to Crores Per Film, ‘Alpha’ Actress’ Massive Net Worth Revealed — Is She Richer Than Ranbir Kapoor?

As Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday, the spotlight once again turns to her remarkable journey in the film and her impressive financial success. From charging fees for Student of the Year in lakh to now commanding crores per film, the ‘Alpha’ actress has established herself as one of the highest-paid stars in Bollywood. This raises an interesting question among fans- is Alia Bhatt now richer than her husband, Ranbir Kapoor?