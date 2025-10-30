LIVE TV
  • Ananya Panday Birthday Special: From Beach Days to Party Bashes Hot & Sexy Outfits Gen Z Can Recreate

Ananya Panday Birthday Special: From Beach Days to Party Bashes Hot & Sexy Outfits Gen Z Can Recreate

Ananya Panday is celebrating her birthday today, who never fails to turn heads with her bold fashion choices. From breezy beach looks to glamorous party ensembles, the birthday girl knows how to slay every outfit. 

By: Last Updated: October 30, 2025 | 2:04 AM IST
Ananya Panday Hot Pics
1/9

Ananya Panday Hot Pics

Let’s take a look at Ananya Panday hot and sexy outfits that every Gen Z can recreate to make a statement.

Ananya Panday in See-through Black Dress
2/9

Ananya Panday in See-through Black Dress

Ananya Panday looks screaming hot in an embellished see-through black dress with a thigh-high slit. Her outfit features a deep plunging neckline, multiple straps on the back.

Ananya Panday in Mini Bralette
3/9

Ananya Panday in Mini Bralette

Ananya Panday stuns in a maroon off shoulder bralette with glittery metallic work on it. She paired it with a mini maroon skirt with a leather design.

Ananya Panday in Rose Bikini
4/9

Ananya Panday in Rose Bikini

Ananya Panday turns heads in a rose halter and deep neck bikini. She paired it with a yellow sarong with blue floral print.

Ananya Panday in Black Bralette
5/9

Ananya Panday in Black Bralette

Ananya Panday goes bold with a black deep V neck bralette with a matching bikini line short. She layered it with an oversized matching coat.

Ananya Panday in Embellished Co-ord Set
6/9

Ananya Panday in Embellished Co-ord Set

Ananya Panday turns the heat up in an embellished blue co-ord set, featuring a shimmering halter-style bralette with a draped neckline and matching body-hugging skirt. She completes the ensemble with a sparkly hooded veil.

Ananya Panday in Pink Bikini
7/9

Ananya Panday in Pink Bikini

Ananya Panday looks glamorous in a baby pink bikini with sleep straps. She paired it with a matching bottom, complementing her curves perfectly.

Ananya Panday in Golden Lehenga
8/9

Ananya Panday in Golden Lehenga

Ananya Panday looks hot in a beige, heavily embellished lehenga, including a deep neck blouse. She paired it with a sleek, matching skirt.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The images and outfits featured in this article are for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. All photo credits go to the respective owners and photographers. The intent is not to objectify or offend but to celebrate celebrity style and fashion choices.

