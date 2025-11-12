Birthday Special: The Devil Wears Prada Actress Anne Hathaway Hot & Sexy Pics That Are Breaking the Internet

LIVE TV
Hollywood diva Anne Hathaway, best known for her stunning performance in The Devil Wears Prada, is celebrating her birthday today. Over the years, the Oscar-winning beauty has not only mesmerized fans with her acting but also with her sizzling red carpet appearances and bold fashion choices. 

Anne Hathaway Hot & Sexy Pics
1/8

Anne Hathaway Hot & Sexy Pics

Let’s take a look at some of Anne Hathaway hot and sexy pics that prove she’s truly aging like fine wine.

Anne Hathaway Early Life
2/8

Anne Hathaway Early Life

Anne Hathaway was born on November 12, 1982, in Brooklyn. Her father, Gerald, was a lawyer, while her mother, Kate McCauley, pursued acting on stage. She traveled with her mother during a production of Les Misérables, which developed her interest in acting.

Anne Hathaway Debut
3/8

Anne Hathaway Debut

Anne Hathaway made her debut with The Princess Diaries (2001), which became a blockbuster hit. After that, she never looked back and gave multiple hits with her iconic roles.

Anne Hathaway Movies
4/8

Anne Hathaway Movies

Anne Hathaway worked in multiple movies, including Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, Rachel Getting Married, and The Idea of You.

Anne Hathaway Husband
5/8

Anne Hathaway Husband

Anne Hathaway got married to actor and businessman Adam Shulman in 2012. The power-packed couple is blessed with two sons, Jonathan and Jack.

Anne Hathaway Age
6/8

Anne Hathaway Age

Anne Hathaway celebrates her 43rd birthday today, and the Hollywood beauty continues to captivate hearts with her timeless charm and elegance.

Anne Hathaway Net Worth
7/8

Anne Hathaway Net Worth

According to various reports, Anne Hathaway earned more than $6.8 million, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The images and content featured in this article are intended for entertainment and celebratory purposes only. All photos belong to their respective copyright owners.

