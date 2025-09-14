From Vicky Donor To Bala: 7 Amazing Movies Of Ayushmann Khurrana That Prove His Versatility and Talent

Ayushmann Khurrana has become one of the Bollywood’s most versatile actors, known for his unique script choices and impactful performances. From his debut in Vicky Donor to critically acclaimed films like Andhadhun and socially relevant dramas such Article 15 and Badhaai Ho, he has consistently delivered memorable roles. Movies like Dream Girl, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Bala further showcase his ability to blend humor with meaningful storytelling. These seven films highlight his journey as an actor who entertains while addressing important social issues.