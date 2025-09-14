From Vicky Donor To Bala: 7 Amazing Movies Of Ayushmann Khurrana That Prove His Versatility and Talent
Ayushmann Khurrana has become one of the Bollywood’s most versatile actors, known for his unique script choices and impactful performances. From his debut in Vicky Donor to critically acclaimed films like Andhadhun and socially relevant dramas such Article 15 and Badhaai Ho, he has consistently delivered memorable roles. Movies like Dream Girl, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Bala further showcase his ability to blend humor with meaningful storytelling. These seven films highlight his journey as an actor who entertains while addressing important social issues.
Vicky Donor
Ayushmann's debut film tells the story of a young man who becomes a sperm donor. The movie mixes comedy and social commentary while highlighting an unusual yet important topic.
Andhadhun
In this gripping thriller, Ayushmann plays a blind pianist caught in a web murder and deceit. His performance was critically acclaimed and won by a National Film Award.
Badhaai Ho
A light hearted family drama, this film revolves around the chaos that follows when a middle aged couple unexpectedly expects a baby. Ayushmann's comic timing and emotional depth shine here.
Article 15
A hard hitting social drama, Ayushmann portrays a police officer investigating caste based discrimination and violence. The film delivers a strong message about equality and justice.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Breaking stereotypes, this romantic comedy focuses on a same-sex love story. Ayushmann’s fearless choice of role earned widespread appreciation.
Dream Girl
Ayushmann displays his comic brilliance by playing a man who uses his voice to impersonate women, leading to hilarious yet complicated situations.
Bala
A heartwarming comedy-drama, Bala addresses self-acceptance and societal beauty standards as Ayushmann plays a young man struggling with premature balding.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for entertainment and informational purposes only.