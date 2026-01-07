LIVE TV
  • Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Top 5 Bold & Glamorous Beachside Looks Steal the Spotlight

Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Top 5 Bold & Glamorous Beachside Looks Steal the Spotlight

Bipasha Basu’s birthday celebration is the talk of the town because of her incredible fashion moments at the beach. The actress has transformed her personality into one of the most attractive, graceful, and trendy ones of all time by wearing everything from flowing kaftans to chic swimsuits and statement accessories. Bipasha’s stunning and daring outfits are not only a reflection of her beach and body positivity, but they have also opened the door to the continuous flow of her being a fashion inspiration and true style icon.

Published By: Published: January 7, 2026 05:56:25 IST
Flowy Kaftan, Ocean Views:
Flowy Kaftan, Ocean Views:

A breezy printed kaftan teamed with shades is the best way to show off one's beautiful and stylish beach life without any effort.

Leopard Print Power:
Leopard Print Power:

The bold animal prints mixed with the seaside charm are creating a stunning, ready-to-wear vacation fashion statement.

Polka Dots with a Twist:
Polka Dots with a Twist:

The classic polka dots have been made sultry and are now styled for tropical getaways.

Teal Elegance by the Sea:
Teal Elegance by the Sea:

The flowing teal cover up contrasted with turquoise waters is the very essence of timeless coastal beauty.

White & Maroon Chic:
White & Maroon Chic:

A bold, sun-kissed look is accentuated by minimal makeup, striking eyewear, and a crochet cover-up.

