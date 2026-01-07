Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Top 5 Bold & Glamorous Beachside Looks Steal the Spotlight

Bipasha Basu’s birthday celebration is the talk of the town because of her incredible fashion moments at the beach. The actress has transformed her personality into one of the most attractive, graceful, and trendy ones of all time by wearing everything from flowing kaftans to chic swimsuits and statement accessories. Bipasha’s stunning and daring outfits are not only a reflection of her beach and body positivity, but they have also opened the door to the continuous flow of her being a fashion inspiration and true style icon.