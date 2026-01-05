Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 5 Unknown Facts About Hot and Sexy Dhurandhar Actor Ranveer Singh’s Wife
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone turns 40 today (January 5), and the actress is ringing in her milestone birthday away from home. Deepika is currently in New York with her husband, Ranveer Singh, where the couple also welcomed the New Year together, making it a special overseas celebration for the actor. Known for her powerful screen presence, global appeal, and elegance, Deepika continues to rule headlines both on and off screen.
Here’s a look at five lesser-known facts about the actress who is also the wife of Ranveer Singh, the star of Dhurandhar.
Deepika Padukone Born Outside India
Deepika Padukone was actually born in Copenhagen, Denmark, before moving with her family to Bangalore when she was less than a year old.
Deepika Padukone National-Level Badminton Player
Inspired by her father Prakash Padukone, a legendary badminton champion, Deepika Padukone competed in national badminton championships as a teenager before switching to modelling.
Deepika Padukone Screen Bebut Wasn’t Om Shanti Om
Before starring in Om Shanti Om (2007), Deepika Padukone made her first screen appearance in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video Naam Hai Tera and acted in the Kannada film Aishwarya (2006).
Deepika Padukone Astronomy Enthusiast
Beyond acting, Deepika Padukone has shown a secret passion for astronomy, even participating in specialised workshops away from the glamour of films.
Deepika Padukone Mental Health Champion
Deepika Padukone founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation to raise awareness about mental health and fight stigma around depression, drawing on her own experiences.
