Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 5 Unknown Facts About Hot and Sexy Dhurandhar Actor Ranveer Singh’s Wife

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone turns 40 today (January 5), and the actress is ringing in her milestone birthday away from home. Deepika is currently in New York with her husband, Ranveer Singh, where the couple also welcomed the New Year together, making it a special overseas celebration for the actor. Known for her powerful screen presence, global appeal, and elegance, Deepika continues to rule headlines both on and off screen.