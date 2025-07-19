Happy Birthday Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Celebrating The Leader Who Rose Through The Ranks

Rekha Gupta, born in Haryana and raised in Delhi, rose from student politics to become Delhi’s Chief Minister in 2025. Influenced by RSS ideology, she began her political journey with ABVP and served as DUSU President. As a three-time municipal councillor, she focused on local development and women’s empowerment, launching initiatives like “Sumedha Yojana.” Despite earlier electoral defeats, her 2025 victory in Shalimar Bagh was decisive. Chosen as CM for her clean image and grassroots connect, Gupta’s early governance emphasized transparency, anti-corruption, and public welfare. Her inspiring journey reflects the BJP’s push for fresh leadership and social change.