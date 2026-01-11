Fatima Sana Shaikh Birthday Special: Age, Net Worth, Movies, SHOCKING Struggles Since Age 4 and Unknown Secrets
Fatima Sana Shaikh is celebrating her birthday today, fans are revisiting her journey from a child artist to one of Bollywood’s most versatile performers. From her breakout success in Dangal to carving a niche with content-driven films, Fatima has steadily evolved as an actor.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Birthday
On Fatima Sana Shaikh birthday, here’s a closer look at her age, net worth, movies, fitness secrets, upcoming projects, and some lesser-known facts.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Age
Fatima Sana Shaikh is celebrating her birthday today on January 11, 2025. 34-year-old has began her career as a child artist at the age of 4.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Career
Fatima Sana Shaikh began her career as a child actress, most notably playing Bharti in the 1997 comedy Chachi 420. Her career reached new heights with the 2016 sports drama Dangal, alongside Aamir Khan.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Movies
Fatima Sana Shaikh has done some notable work including Gustaakh Ishq, Metro…In Dino, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Ayesha.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Net Worth
Fatima Sana Shaikh is counted among Bollywood’s most bankable actresses. Rising from modest beginnings in a single-room house with a shared kitchen, she has carved a successful career, and is reported to have a net worth of over Rs 80 crore.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Upcoming Movies
Fatima Sana Shaikh has several major projects that are currently in production including Wives of Bollywood, Untitled Seema Pahwa Project, Aruvi, and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Unknown Secrets
Fatima Sana Shaikh has been battling with epilepsy, a condition diagnosed during the filming of Dangal. She uses her platform to raise awareness and normalize discussion around the disorder.
