From Pakistan to Prime Minister: The Economist Who Shaped India’s Economic Future, He is…

Born on 26 September 1932 in Pakistan, he rose to become India’s Prime Minister, driving historic reforms and reshaping the nation’s economy. The man behind this transformation is Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Last Updated: September 26, 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Early Life and Background
1/5

Early Life and Background

Dr. Manmohan Singh was born in Gah, Punjab. This is now located in Pakistan, and he was born before the partition of India in 1947.

Rise to Prime Ministership (2004–2014)
2/5

Rise to Prime Ministership (2004–2014)

He became India’s Prime Minister. He served from 2004 to 2014 and is known for his integrity and humble leadership.

1991 Economic Reforms as Finance Minister
3/5

1991 Economic Reforms as Finance Minister

As Finance Minister in 1991, he initiated landmark economic reforms that liberalized the Indian economy and spurred decades of growth.

Transforming India’s Economy
4/5

Transforming India’s Economy

Singh’s policies helped India transition from a controlled economy to a market-driven system, attracting global investment and creating millions of jobs.

Global Recognition and Legacy
5/5

Global Recognition and Legacy

He is widely regarded as one of the most influential economists in India’s history, earning global recognition for reshaping the nation’s economic destiny.

