Gauri Khan Birthday Special: 6 Sexy Unseen Black Dresses That Stunned Whole Bollywood
Gauri Khan is celebrating her birthday today, marking one of the best days to revisit some of her iconic fashion. She often wears black dresses that always create buzz among the fans. From deep neck gowns to body-hugging dresses, she established a chic and royal bar in the industry.
Gauri Khan Sexy Outfits
Let’s take a look at 6 unseen black outfits that show Gauri Khan at her sexiest, which not only leave fans but also Bollywood stars stunned.
Gauri Khan in Corset Style Gown
Gauri Khan dazzles in a black, body-hugging gown with a deep V-neck and off-shoulder style. She completes her look with a statement diamond necklace, bracelet, and earrings.
Gauri Khan in Bralette
Gauri Khan looks screaming hot in a black bralette with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a matching skirt that complements her curves perfectly.
Gauri Khan in Bold Cutout Dress
Gauri Khan looks dazzling in a black dress with bold cutouts around the chest and a deep neckline. She paired it with a small black clutch.
Gauri Khan in Power Suit
Gauri Khan stuns in a black power suit featuring a netted embroidered top with straight black trousers. She layered it with an oversized matching coat.
Gauri Khan in Body Hugging Dress
Gauri Khan looks stunning in a black, body-hugging dress with a netted, plunging neckline. She accessorized it with an emerald statement necklace.
Gauri Khan in Embroidered Mini Dress
Gauri Khan looks glamorous in a black embroidered mini dress with a deep V neckline. She goes for no jewelry for this look and golden high heels.
Disclaimer
This story is created for entertainment and fashion purposes only. All images and looks belong to their respective owners. The intent is to highlight celebrity style and trends, not to objectify or offend anyone.