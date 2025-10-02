Hina Khan Birthday Special: 8 Bold & Sexy Looks to Recreate for This Festive Season
TV Actress Hina Khan is celebrating her birthday, marking it one of the best days to revisit her iconic fashion wardrobe. After battling with breast cancer, she still stands and fights it with all her grace. Hina Khan is already winning her fans’ hearts in Pati, Patni Aur Panga, along with her husband, Rock Jiaswal. As we all know festive season is around the corner, and Hina Khan is the perfect style inspiration with her boldest and hottest looks.
Hina Khan Sexy and Hot Outfits
Take a look at Hina Khan Bold and sexy outfits that you can recreate this festive season.
Hina Khan in Pastel Lehenga
Hina Khan stuns in a pastel embroidered lehenga with silver and blue floral print design. She paired it with a plunging-neckline blouse.
Hina Khan in Shimmery Silver Lehenga
Hina Khan dazzles in a glittery silver lehenga with heavy embellished work. She paired it with a baby pink blouse with a deep V-neckline and multiple straps.
Hina Khan in Golden Shimmer Gown
Hina Khan turns heads in a golden embellished gown with a unique design, plunging halter neckline, and thigh-high slit. She accessorized it with teardrop statement earrings.
Hina Khan in Power Suit
Hina Khan goes bold in a metallic co-ord set with a deep neckline. Her ensemble features a matching plunging V-neck bralette, high waist pants, and a structured blazer.
Hina Khan in Red Gown
Hina Khan looks sexy in a hot red gown with a net and backless design. She accessorized it with bold makeup and a sleek bun.
Hina Khan in Grey Dress
Hina Khan looks glamorous in a heavy embellished grey dress featuring deep neck blouse and a high slit matching skirt. She layered it with a metallic grey jacket that adds charm to her outfit.
Hina Khan in White Lehenga
Hina Khan looks stunning in a white lehenga with rectangular gold and baby pink shimmery design. She paired it with big chunky earrings and minimal soft makeup.
Hina Khan in Black Lace Dress
Hina Khan looks screaming hot in a black lace gown with sheer detailing and a high slit. She opts for statement minimal jewellery.
Disclaimer
The content is for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. We do not intend to objectify or disrespect the individual in any manner.