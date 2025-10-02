Hina Khan Birthday Special: 8 Bold & Sexy Looks to Recreate for This Festive Season

TV Actress Hina Khan is celebrating her birthday, marking it one of the best days to revisit her iconic fashion wardrobe. After battling with breast cancer, she still stands and fights it with all her grace. Hina Khan is already winning her fans’ hearts in Pati, Patni Aur Panga, along with her husband, Rock Jiaswal. As we all know festive season is around the corner, and Hina Khan is the perfect style inspiration with her boldest and hottest looks.