7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan in style with these stunning outfit inspirations from Huma Qureshi. From regal lehengas and elegant sarees to comfy kurta sets and chic co-ords, her versatile fashion looks offer the perfect blend of tradition and modern flair for your festive wardrobe.
Glamour on the Dance Floor
Festive-fun plum tones in a twirl-worthy floral lehenga. Backless tops add to the charm, making it a great option for fun and frolic with family at home on Rakhi days.
Modern Elegance
Green-pink ombré dress with structured detailing for the Indo-western enthusiast. It is chic, colorful, and apt for a modern Rakhi brunch.
Royal Rajasthani Flair
Be in all royal glory with an ethnic layered outfit and bold prints on heavy jewelry, and a statement turban. This look embodies confidence and tradition with a modern twist.
Classic Black Saree
The forever black saree with sequin embellishment and feather detail just looks perfect for a glamorous Raksha Bandhan evening. Diamond jewelry will only enhance the sparkle.
Minimalist Velvet Kurta Set
Stay simple and calm with a black velvet kurta and embroidered sleeves. Perfect for Rinchi's utmost low-key rites and cosy family gatherings.
Artsy Saree Statement
This saree in white with red polka dots and tribal prints makes a chic yet rooted statement. Oxidized earrings will seal the artsy-traditional look.
Floral Power Suit
Celebrate the brotherly bond in this bold, fashionable floral-co-ord set. The lace bralette and structured blazer create a unique blend of feminine and fierce.
