  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration

7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan in style with these stunning outfit inspirations from Huma Qureshi. From regal lehengas and elegant sarees to comfy kurta sets and chic co-ords, her versatile fashion looks offer the perfect blend of tradition and modern flair for your festive wardrobe.

By: Last Updated: July 28, 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery
1/8

Glamour on the Dance Floor

Festive-fun plum tones in a twirl-worthy floral lehenga. Backless tops add to the charm, making it a great option for fun and frolic with family at home on Rakhi days.

7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery
2/8

Modern Elegance

Green-pink ombré dress with structured detailing for the Indo-western enthusiast. It is chic, colorful, and apt for a modern Rakhi brunch.

7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery
3/8

Royal Rajasthani Flair

Be in all royal glory with an ethnic layered outfit and bold prints on heavy jewelry, and a statement turban. This look embodies confidence and tradition with a modern twist.

7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery
4/8

Classic Black Saree

The forever black saree with sequin embellishment and feather detail just looks perfect for a glamorous Raksha Bandhan evening. Diamond jewelry will only enhance the sparkle.

7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery
5/8

Minimalist Velvet Kurta Set

Stay simple and calm with a black velvet kurta and embroidered sleeves. Perfect for Rinchi's utmost low-key rites and cosy family gatherings.

7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery
6/8

Artsy Saree Statement

This saree in white with red polka dots and tribal prints makes a chic yet rooted statement. Oxidized earrings will seal the artsy-traditional look.

7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery
7/8

Floral Power Suit

Celebrate the brotherly bond in this bold, fashionable floral-co-ord set. The lace bralette and structured blazer create a unique blend of feminine and fierce.

7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This is intended for fashion inspiration only. The outfits mentioned are inspired by Huma Qureshi’s public appearances. All clothing rights and credits belong to the respective designers and stylists.

7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery
7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery
7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery
7 Huma Qureshi-Inspired Outfits to Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Celebration - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?