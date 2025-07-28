Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday Special: Let’s Turn Up the Heat with His Most Dashing Looks Yet!
Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to celebrate his birthday on 28 July 2025. Born to actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Ibrahim lives a life full of stardom. He had his first leading role in the Netflix romantic comedy film, Nadaaniyan. Let’s take a moment to appreciate his royal genes, bold fashion, and hot six-pack abs.
Ibrahim Ali Khan in Black Velvet Tuxedo
Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dashing in a sleek black velvet tuxedo with textured strips. His unbuttoned white shirt is grabbing all the attention. Gaurav Gupta’s outfit adds charm to Ibrahim Ali Khan's look.
Ibrahim Ali Khan Puma Jersey Look Mid-Game
Ibrahim Ali Khan in a sky-blue Puma jersey, is showing off his sculpted six-pack abs. His sharp jawline and abs are giving tough competition to each other.
Ibrahim Ali Khan Royal Charm
Ibrahim Ali Khan exudes royal charm in a luxurious embroidered sherwani. The curls and his eyes are too die for, which adds a regal fashion statement to his look.
Ibrahim Ali Khan in Printed Designer Jacket
Ibrahim Ali Khan looks bold, surreal in a partially open shirt paired with a printed designer jacket. His sharp features, defined abs, and model-intense look are screaming hot.
Ibrahim Ali Khan Curly Hair
Ibrahim Ali Khan looks modern with a touch of ethnic glam in an open embroidered jacket paired with dhoti-style pants. His toned abs and curly hair are looking sultry with a hint of tradition.
Ibrahim Ali Khan Lean, Muscular Physique
Ibrahim Ali Khan shows his fitness enthusiasm through his lean, muscular physique. His dark shorts and sunglasses prove that you can look stylish and a heartthrob in sweat.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. All images and references to Ibrahim are based on publicly available content. We do not claim ownership of any photos used.