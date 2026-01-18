Karan Aujla Birthday Special: Net Worth, Luxurious Life, Rumoured Girlfriends, and Untold Secrets of Renowned Punjabi Singer

Karan Aujla Rumoured Girlfriend

Karan Aujla is married to his longtime partner, Palak Aujla, while he recently made headline due to allegations from a rumour girlfriend. A US/Canada based artist alleged that she had been in a private relationship with Karan Aujla. She claimed she was unaware of his marital status at the time and alleged that Aujla’s team tried to “silence” her when she spoke out.