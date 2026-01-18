Karan Aujla Birthday Special: Net Worth, Luxurious Life, Rumoured Girlfriends, and Untold Secrets of Renowned Punjabi Singer
Karan Aujla is celebrating his birthday today, making fans excited similar to when he dropped his new song. They are once again curious to know more about the life of the chart-topping Punjabi singer beyond his hit songs. From his impressive net worth and ultra-luxurious lifestyle to dating rumours and lesser-known facts.
Karan Aujla Birthday
Here’s a close look at Karan Aujla net worth, luxury life, age, career, lesser-known facts, and more.
Karan Aujla Age
Karan Aujla is celebrating his birthday today and is turning 29 years old on January 18, 2026. Born in Ghurani Kalan, Ludhiana district in Punjab, to a middle-class family.
Karan Aujla Net Worth
As of 2026, Karan Aujla’s estimated net worth is approximately Rs 108 crore (roughly $13 million USD). his wealth has seen significant growth in recent years, rising from an estimated Rs 75 crore in 2020 to over Rs 100 crore by late 2024.
Karan Aujla Luxurious Life
In early 2025, Karan Aujla purchased an ultra-luxury multi-story villa in the Wadi Villas project for approximately Rs 50 crore. His watch collection is estimated to be worth over Rs 100 crore including Patek Philippe Nautilus Rainbow valued at Rs 70 crore, Richard Mille RM 57-03 Gragon Sappgire cost between Rs 22-24 crore.
Karan Aujla Rumoured Girlfriend
Karan Aujla is married to his longtime partner, Palak Aujla, while he recently made headline due to allegations from a rumour girlfriend. A US/Canada based artist alleged that she had been in a private relationship with Karan Aujla. She claimed she was unaware of his marital status at the time and alleged that Aujla’s team tried to “silence” her when she spoke out.
Karan Aujla Untold Fact
Karan Aujla’s real name is Jaskaran Singh Aujla. He lost his father in a bike accident at age nine and his mother to cancer by age 14, after which he was raised by his sisters and uncle.