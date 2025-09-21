Kareena Kapoor Birthday Special: 8 Sexy & Bold Office Wear That Turn Work Into Sexy Playtime
Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today, which is the perfect day to remember her iconic style. Bebo can turn every occasion into a red carpet event, even in her comfy pajamas, she looks like an ultimate icon. On her birthday, let’s take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s sexy and hot office inspire outfits that mix professionalism with seduction.
Kareena Kapoor in Black Oversized Suit
Kareena Kapoor stuns in a black oversized suit with a matching straight pants. She goes bold for this look and ditches the innerwear.
Kareena Kapoor in Leaoprd Print Dress
Kareena Kapoor looks absolutely sexy in a leopard print dress with plunging neckline. She layered it with a leather long jacket featuring gold buttons and chains.
Kareena Kapoor in Silver Coat Style Gown
Kareena Kapoor stuns in a silver coat-style gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorized it with an emerald choker.
Kareena Kapoor in White Shirt
Kareena Kapoor looks glamorous in a white shirt with a knot at the front. She paired it with a leather skirt with a high slit.
Kareena Kapoor in Red Mini Dress
Kareena Kapoor looks sexy in a hot red mini dress with rose print. She paired it with silver glittery heels.
Kareena Kapoor in Black Suit
Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in a black oversized coat with a belt around the waistline. Her outfit is perfect for office meetings and professional events.
Kareena Kapoor in Purple Suit
Kareena Kapoor is giving a boss lady vibe in a purple coat with matching trousers. She opts for a black laced bralette underneath.
Kareena Kapoor in Black Braltte
Kareena Kapoor looks screaming hot in a bralette with a deep neckline. She paired it with a straight black pair of trousers and a matching coat.
Disclamier
This photo gallery is created for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. We do not intend to objectify or disrespect the actress in any way.