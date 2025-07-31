Top 6 Kiara Advani’s Most Stunning Looks To Take Inspiration For National Girlfriend Day

Kiara Advani gives major girlfriend vibes with her every outfit, as Kabir Singh actress is celebrating her birthday today. It’s the best day to take inspiration from her for National Girlfriend Day, celebrated on August 01. Doesn’t matter if you’re single, taken, or just chilling with yourself—her fashion style is the perfect inspo to feel like a total queen for your perfect date night. Keep scrolling to check out Kiara Advani’s hottest looks that scream main character energy and pure slay.