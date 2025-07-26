7 Bold and Stunning Kriti Sanon Outfits to Turn Up the Heat This Monsoon

LIVE TV
Kriti Sanon never fails to make a fashion statement, and her bold outfit choices are perfect inspiration for the monsoon season. From sultry gowns to stylish trench dresses, these 7 stunning looks prove why she’s a true style icon. Whether you’re heading to a party or planning a rainy-day photoshoot, take cues from Kriti to upgrade your monsoon wardrobe.

White Strapless Gown

The elegant white strapless gown lends an equally glowing finish to Kriti's skin and her collarbones. It is making an innocent beauty for monsoons.

Colourful Cut-Out Swimwear

Bright and colourful, this cut-out swimsuit is an ideal companion for the beach or extreme lounging by a pool in humid and drizzly conditions.

White Cropped Jacket with Gold Chain

Modern chic and a very powerful piece, the white cropped jacket with golden chain accents. It is perfect for brunching and making a statement with your monsoon layers.

Shimmering Mesh Dress

This is a shimmering bodycon mesh dress that hugs the figure perfectly for a rainy night out or a glamorous indoor party.

High-Slit Brown Trench Dress

Sleek and edgy with a thigh-high slit, this trench dress screams boss vibe while remaining breathable and stylish on humid monsoon days.

Black One-Shoulder Gown

A minimal black one-shoulder gown paired with a mini bag is the sleek way to wear a skinny-promised dinner date or an indoor ceremonial.

Strapless Black and Silver Bodycon

Cocktail nights call for this flirty fit: a striped strapless dress that's perfect for giving an effortlessly chic look during unpredictable monsoons.

Disclaimer

The fashion looks featured in this article are inspired by the public appearances and social media posts of Kriti Sanon. The content is for style inspiration only and does not imply any brand endorsement or promotional association.

