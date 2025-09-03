Happy Birthday Mohammad Shami! Take a Tour of His Lavish 60-Acre Farmhouse Worth Rs 15 Crore
India’s talented fast bowler Mohammad Shami is not just known for his fiery spells, and play as a bowler but also for his grand life outside cricket. As it is his 35th birthday, fans will take a look at his glorious 60 lakh farmhouse, based in Amroha, that encapsulates, luxury, and comfort with a hint of cricket.
Birthday Boy and Cricket Star
One of the best pacers of India, Mohammad Shami, celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday. He has over 460 international wickets to his name and therefore remains a match-winner to Team India. On his big day, we will do a virtual tour of his beautiful farmhouse.
Shami’s Grand Farmhouse in Amroha
Shami, who resides in his hometown Sahaspur Alinagar, Amroha, owns a large farmhouse worth allegedly up to Rs 15 crore. It covers an acreage of 60 and is arguably one of the most extravagant cricketer-owned estates in India.
Private Pool and Relaxation Spot
The farmhouse includes its own swimming pool where Shami spends most of his free time relaxing whenever he is not on cricketing duty. It provides a sense of luxury to the property and doubles up as his own retreat.
Mango Orchards and Cricket Pitches
In addition to being luxurious, there is also a big mango tree orchard and cricket practice pitches at the farmhouse. Other cricketers such as Suresh Raina trained in the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net Worth and ‘Hasin Farmhouse’
Having a net worth of about Rs 47 crore, Shami also makes Rs 10 crore in his IPL venture with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Interestingly, his farmhouse has been named after his former wife Hasin Jahan and is commonly referred to as Hasin Farmhouse.