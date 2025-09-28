Mouni Roy Birthday Special: 7 Hot & Sultry Bikini Looks to Copy on Your Goa Trip
Bollywood diva Mouni Roy, who is celebrating her birthday today, has once again raised the temperature with her latest sizzling bikini looks. She has already established a space in the Bollywood industry with her gripping acting skills and glamorous looks. Mouni Roy never fails to make a statement, especially if we talk about beachwear.
Mouni Roy Bikini Pics
Let’s celebrate Mouni Roy birthday with Mouni Roy hot and sexy bikini looks that you can totally copy for your next Goa trip.
Mouni Roy in Floral Print Bikini
Mouni Roy stuns in a blue bikini with a floral print and plunging neckline. She layered the bottom with a floral print sarong.
Mouni Roy in Green Swimsuit
Mouni Roy looks glamorous in a green swimsuit with a V-neckline and bold cutouts around the arms. She accessorized it with the chunky green and beige bangles.
Mouni Roy in Boho Bikini
Mouni Roy gives boho vibes in a red bikini with a halter and a deep neckline.. She paired it with a matching sarong and comfy flat slippers.
Mouni Roy in Multicoloured Bikini
Mouni Roy looks screaming hot in a multicoloured bikini with a matching bottom. She accessorized it with diamond-studded sunglasses.
Mouni Roy in Dark Blue Swimsuit
Mouni Roy looks hot in a dark blue swimsuit with a plunging neckline and sleek straps. Her toned body and curves are worth the hype.
Mouni Roy in Pink Bikini
Mouni Roy looks absolutely stunning in a pink shiny bikini with a halter neckline and a single string around the back. She paired it with a white skirt with a long tail.
Mouni Roy in Dark Blue Bikini
Mouni Roy turns the heat up in a dark blue bikini with a halter neckline. She paired it with a matching bottom with a criss-cross pattern.
Mouni Roy in Blue Bikini
Mouni Roy looks sexy in a blue bikini with one shoulder style. She paired it with a matching bottom with multiple strings and layered it with a grey and golden sarong.
Disclaimer
The images and content in this photo gallery are for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. We do not intend to objectify or disrespect any individual. All pictures belong to their respective owners.