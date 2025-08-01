Mrunal Thakur Birthday Special: From Kumkum Bhagya to Son of Sardaar 2, A Look at Her Inspiring Bollywood Journey
Mrunal Thakur is one of the most talented and promising actresses in the Bollywood industry. From Kumkum Bhagya to Son of Sardaar 2, her journey is really inspiring. Her recent release Son of Sardaar 2 is making waves on the internet. On her birthday, let’s revisit her iconic journey from TV Serials to Big Screens.
Mrunal Thakur Early Life & Education
Mrunal Thakur TV Roles
Mrunal Thakur was not new to cameras. Before her grand entry in Bollywood industry, she was a known face on Indian TV. She debuted on television screen with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan. Later, Mrunal made people notice her in Kumkum Bhagya as Bulbul.
Mrunal’s Film Debut Breakthrough
Mrunal Thakur was not satisfied with just being a TV star. She left the TV industry to try her luck in films. Later, she debuted, but not in a usual movie it was an Indo-American film Love Sonia (2018). She played a young girl who gets trapped in the sex trade. The film got critical praise, and Mrunal’s strong and emotional acting was loved even internationally.
Mrunal’s Bollywood Journey
Mrunal Thakur started taking small steps in Bollywood through her acting. In 2019, she played a role in Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan. And later, she gave another hit movie with Batla House, which proved that she is an iconic star and these hits are just her beginnings.
Mrunal Thakur's Hit Films & Roles
Mrunal’s big hits and epic acting skills proved that there’s nothing going to stop her. Her acting in movies like Batla House, Toofan, Dhamaka, Jersey, Pippa, and Lust Stories 2 really showed how versatile she is. She also established a strong mark in South cinema, especially with her head throbbing roles in Telugu films Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna.
Mrunal Thakur Net Worth
As per a report by Lifestyle Asia, Mrunal Thakur's net worth is around Rs33 crore. She reportedly charges about ₹2 crore for a film. Her monthly income? Around ₹60 lakh. Most of her earnings come from acting in movies, OTT projects, brand ads, and attending big events.
Disclaimer
All financial, net worth estimates, and income details mentioned are based on publicly available sources and media reports. Actual numbers may vary. This photo gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only.