Mrunal Thakur Birthday Special: From Kumkum Bhagya to Son of Sardaar 2, A Look at Her Inspiring Bollywood Journey

Mrunal’s Film Debut Breakthrough

Mrunal Thakur was not satisfied with just being a TV star. She left the TV industry to try her luck in films. Later, she debuted, but not in a usual movie it was an Indo-American film Love Sonia (2018). She played a young girl who gets trapped in the sex trade. The film got critical praise, and Mrunal’s strong and emotional acting was loved even internationally.