Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Check Out His Amazing Bike And Car Collection In Pics
As MS Dhoni celebrates another year of greatness, fans across the world are not just celebrating his cricketing achievements but also admiring his fascinating life off the field. Known for his calm mind, lightning-fast stumpings, and unmatched leadership, Dhoni is equally famous for his unapologetic love for automobiles. A passionate collector, he has turned his Ranchi farmhouse into a private auto museum, filled with an incredible range of vintage bikes, high-performance motorcycles, powerful SUVs, rare muscle cars, and luxury sports vehicles. Over the years, his personal garage has become the stuff of legends — a paradise for petrol heads and one of the most impressive celebrity collections in India. Whether it’s the roar of a Kawasaki Ninja H2 or the classic charm of a Pontiac Firebird, Dhoni’s vehicles reflect the same qualities that define him: power, precision, and personality.
Confederate Hellcat X132
One of the rarest bikes in the world, the Confederate Hellcat X132 is the crown jewel of Dhoni’s garage. Manufactured by a boutique American company, this hand-built motorcycle features a powerful 2.2L V-Twin engine, aircraft-grade aluminum components, and a raw, industrial design. It produces over 130 horsepower and is known for its aggressive stance and thundering performance. Dhoni is reportedly the only person in India who owns this beauty, making it a true symbol of his unique taste in bikes.
Kawasaki Ninja H2
MS Dhoni was one of the first people in India to own the Kawasaki Ninja H2, a hyperbike known for its mind-boggling speed and a supercharged 998cc engine that delivers over 230 PS. The H2 is built for track performance, with a futuristic aerodynamic body and unmatched acceleration. It’s a bike that reflects Dhoni’s love for sheer power and cutting-edge engineering.
Ducati 1098
Dhoni’s Ducati 1098 is an Italian masterpiece that once ruled the superbike market. With 160 horsepower and a sleek red design, the 1098 combines raw speed with elegant styling. It’s one of his earliest superbikes and showcases his long-standing passion for high-performance machines. The 1098 was once Ducati’s flagship model and remains a collector's favorite.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Another monster in his collection, the Ninja ZX-14R features a 1441cc engine that produces nearly 200 horsepower. It’s known for being one of the fastest production bikes in the world, capable of hitting speeds above 335 km/h. Dhoni often rides this bike on the open roads of Ranchi, enjoying both its stability and its brutal acceleration.
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Dhoni’s Fat Boy stands out as a symbol of classic American cruising. With a 1690cc engine and a muscular body, this Harley is perfect for relaxed rides and makes a strong visual statement. It balances his love for sports bikes with a taste for retro, laid-back motorcycles. Dhoni is often seen riding it in and around Ranchi with his signature calm demeanor.
Ferrari 599 GTO
The Ferrari 599 GTO is one of the fastest road-legal Ferraris ever built, and Dhoni proudly owns this Italian beast. Powered by a 6.0L V12 engine that produces 661 bhp, the car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.35 seconds. Dhoni was gifted this Ferrari after India’s World Cup win in 2011, making it both a personal and professional milestone. Its roaring engine and sleek red frame perfectly match his legendary status.
Porsche 911 (997 Carrera S)
Finished in a vibrant yellow shade, Dhoni’s Porsche 911 is a luxury sports car known for its iconic silhouette and rear-engine dynamics. With a 3.8L flat-six engine under the hood, it can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in under 4.5 seconds. The 911 blends style, speed, and performance, making it a fitting choice for someone who thrives on precision—both on the field and off.
Hummer H2
Perhaps one of Dhoni’s most famous cars, the Hummer H2 is a massive SUV with a 6.2L V8 engine and an unmistakable road presence. He famously used it to pick up the New Zealand cricket team from the airport, drawing plenty of attention. The H2 reflects Dhoni’s larger-than-life image and love for all things powerful and rugged. It’s not just a vehicle—it’s a statement.
Pontiac Firebird Trans Am (1970s Model)
A recent addition to his growing vintage collection, the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is a classic American muscle car. With its V8 engine, bold body lines, and nostalgic appeal, this car is Dhoni’s tribute to automotive history. It reflects his deep respect for timeless design and mechanical beauty—just like his fondness for vintage bikes like the Yamaha RD350.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
One of the most powerful SUVs in the world, the Trackhawk comes with a 6.2L Hellcat V8 engine that produces a jaw-dropping 707 horsepower. Dhoni was the first person in India to own this supercharged beast. It combines the ruggedness of a Jeep with the heart of a sports car, capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds—almost as fast as his Ferrari.