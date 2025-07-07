Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Check Out His Amazing Bike And Car Collection In Pics

As MS Dhoni celebrates another year of greatness, fans across the world are not just celebrating his cricketing achievements but also admiring his fascinating life off the field. Known for his calm mind, lightning-fast stumpings, and unmatched leadership, Dhoni is equally famous for his unapologetic love for automobiles. A passionate collector, he has turned his Ranchi farmhouse into a private auto museum, filled with an incredible range of vintage bikes, high-performance motorcycles, powerful SUVs, rare muscle cars, and luxury sports vehicles. Over the years, his personal garage has become the stuff of legends — a paradise for petrol heads and one of the most impressive celebrity collections in India. Whether it’s the roar of a Kawasaki Ninja H2 or the classic charm of a Pontiac Firebird, Dhoni’s vehicles reflect the same qualities that define him: power, precision, and personality.