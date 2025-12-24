Happy Birthday Neeraj Chopra: From Olympic Gold to Global Stardom; Check his Achievement Highlights & Net Worth
Neeraj Chopra is celebrating his 28th birthday today, and his journey, Olympic gold, world championships, record throws, Diamond League victories, and substantial net worth are all part of the picture that shows his growth as the most celebrated javelin thrower in India.
Meeting with PM Narendra Modi
Neeraj Chopra and His wife, Himani, had a meeting with PM Narendra Modi, where the sports development and India’s growing global athletics stature were among the topics discussed.
Historic Tokyo Olympic Gold (2021)
Neeraj achieved by far the highest throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a stunning 87.58m javelin throw, securing the first Olympic gold for India in athletics.
World Champion & Diamond League Wins
In 2023, he was crowned the first-ever Indian World Athletics gold medalist and bagged the Diamond League titles in 2022 and 2023.
Crossing 90m & Paris Olympic Silver
Neeraj not only crossed the barrier of 90m, which is exclusive to a few, but also won the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a throw of 89.45m.
Net Worth & Endorsements
His net worth is approximated at ₹37 crore (~$4.5M) and comes from several different sources, like an army salary, prize money, and major brand endorsements.