LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Happy Birthday Neeraj Chopra: From Olympic Gold to Global Stardom; Check his Achievement Highlights & Net Worth

Happy Birthday Neeraj Chopra: From Olympic Gold to Global Stardom; Check his Achievement Highlights & Net Worth

Neeraj Chopra is celebrating his 28th birthday today, and his journey, Olympic gold, world championships, record throws, Diamond League victories, and substantial net worth are all part of the picture that shows his growth as the most celebrated javelin thrower in India.

Published By: Published: December 24, 2025 12:15:03 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Meeting with PM Narendra Modi
1/5

Meeting with PM Narendra Modi

Neeraj Chopra and His wife, Himani, had a meeting with PM Narendra Modi, where the sports development and India’s growing global athletics stature were among the topics discussed.

You Might Be Interested In
Historic Tokyo Olympic Gold (2021)
2/5

Historic Tokyo Olympic Gold (2021)

Neeraj achieved by far the highest throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a stunning 87.58m javelin throw, securing the first Olympic gold for India in athletics.

World Champion & Diamond League Wins
3/5

World Champion & Diamond League Wins

In 2023, he was crowned the first-ever Indian World Athletics gold medalist and bagged the Diamond League titles in 2022 and 2023.

You Might Be Interested In
Crossing 90m & Paris Olympic Silver
4/5

Crossing 90m & Paris Olympic Silver

Neeraj not only crossed the barrier of 90m, which is exclusive to a few, but also won the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a throw of 89.45m.

You Might Be Interested In
Net Worth & Endorsements
5/5

Net Worth & Endorsements

His net worth is approximated at ₹37 crore (~$4.5M) and comes from several different sources, like an army salary, prize money, and major brand endorsements.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS