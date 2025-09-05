Happy Birthday Pragyan Ojha: Sweetest Moments with Wife Karabee that Stole the Show
Pragyan Ojha, former Indian spinner is celebrating his 40th birthday today. He is famous because he has some match-winning spells on the cricket field but he is also famous because of the beautiful moments that he shares with his wife Karabee Baral. We will just go through some of their most touching memories.
Pragyan Ojha and Karabee’s Romantic Escapades
Ojha and Karabee were always lovers of travelling. They have visited some of the most beautiful places in the world, whether it is beaches, or historic places. Their scooter ride in Bali, Indonesia is one memorable moment that I will never forget as the couple looked so happy together.
A Journey from Cricket to Family
The left-arm spinner, who played Tests, ODIs and T20s on behalf of India, has now turned to family life. In October 2019, the couple had their first child a baby boy named Yohaan Yugant Ojha and a new and loved chapter was added to their story.
Celebrating Love and Milestones
They have had a warm and loving relationship. During their 10th anniversary as husband and wife, Ojha wrote Karabee a couplet that said, I would not wish any other company in the world than you! #10 Years of Us and counting and Happy Anniversary. The moment was the manifestation of the relationship they still have.
A Strong Foundation in Life
Ojha, born in Bhubaneswar but relocated to Hyderabad at the age of 13 has always attributed his values to his family. Maheswar and Bidulata Ojha had a significant influence on his life, and Karabee also has an academic background, both her parents are professors.
Pragyan Ojha: From Cricketer to Family Man
Ojha has a lot of successes in his cricket career as he was ranked World No. 5 in ICC Player Rankings and won the IPL Purple Cap. However, records and trophies are not all that makes him happy today, his life with Karabee and their son is what makes him happy.