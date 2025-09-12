LIVE TV
6 Priya Prakash Varrier Bold & Sexy Swimwear Pics That Will Leave You Breathless

Priya Prakash Varrier is celebrating her birthday today, September 12, 2025. She is widely known as the “wink girl,” becoming the most searched-for personality on Google in India in 2018. Today is the best way to revisit some of her sexy and bold swimwear, which you can copy for your next beach vacation. 

September 12, 2025
Priya Prakash Varrier in Yellow Bikini
1/7

Priya Prakash Varrier in Yellow Bikini

Priya Prakash Varrier looks screaming hot in a bright yellow bikini top with frilled sleeves. She paired it with high-waist floral bottoms.

Priya Prakash Varrier in Royal Blue Bikini
2/7

Priya Prakash Varrier in Royal Blue Bikini

Priya Prakash Varrier goes for a bold, deep blue bikini top with a floral sarong. Her sexy and glamorous touch to the outfit is worth the talk.

Priya Prakash Varrier Bold Monochrome
3/7

Priya Prakash Varrier Bold Monochrome

Priya Prakash Varrier stuns in a deep neck monochroma with a high slit. Her wet hair and leafy backdrop are turning the heat up.

Priya Prakash Varrier in Blue Bikini
4/7

Priya Prakash Varrier in Blue Bikini

Priya Prakash Varrier stuns in a sparkling blue bikini top with a short black skirt. She is enjoying a boat ride in her minimal style.

Priya Prakash Varrier in Pink Bikini
5/7

Priya Prakash Varrier in Pink Bikini

Priya Prakash Varrier looks sexy in a light pink bikini while chilling in a pool. Her wet hair and sultry expressions are breaking the internet.

Priya Prakash Varrier in Sheer Black Top
6/7

Priya Prakash Varrier in Sheer Black Top

Priya Prakash Varrier looks hot in a sheer black polka dot mesh top. She wears a blue bralette underneath and a short black skirt.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The images and content used are for entertainment and informational purposes only. All pictures belong to their respective owners/photographers. We do not claim ownership of any images. The intent is not to defame or disrespect any individual but to highlight their fashion and style choices.

