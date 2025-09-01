From Bade Achhe Lagte Hain To Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane: Top 5 Ram Kapoor’s Beloved Romantic Drama Soap
Ram Kapoor has established himself as one of the most versatile and admired actors in Indian entertainment. Known for his powerful screen presence and emotional depth, he has portrayed diverse roles that range from romantic to dramatic and even modern digital characters. Over the years, he has earned immense love from audiences for bringing authenticity to every performance. His ability to adapt across traditional television and new age web platforms has made him a household name and a respected figure in the industry.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain- 2011 to 2014
One of Ram Kapoor's most beloved roles, he portrays Ram Amarnath Kapoor alongside Sakshi Tanwar in this romantic-drama soap. The show's mature, heartwarming portrayal of love and family life resonated deeply with audiences, earning with audiences, earning it top rating throughout its run.
Kasamh Se- 2006 to 2009
In this popular Zee TV drama, Ram Kapoor plays the triple of Jai Walia, earning widespread recognition. His portrayal in this compelling family saga helped cement his status as a leading television actor of his time.
Ghar Ek Mandir- 2000 to 2001
Early in his career, Ram Kapoor starred as Advocate Rahul in this family centric drama. It's notable not just for its emotional storyline, but also because it's where he met his future wife, Gautami Kapoor- making it personally significant project.
Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat- 207 to 2019
Transitioning from TV to web, Ram Kapoor shines in this light hearted romantic drama as superstar Karan "KK" Khanna, paired with Sakshi Tanwar. The chemistry between the leads and the show’s engaging storytelling captured audiences on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 platforms.
Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane 2015
In this emotional drama, he plays Ram Ahuja, a widower navigating life and family as a single parent. Paired with Gurdeep Kohli, the show explores themes of love, loss, and rebuilding—a heartfelt performance that added depth to his acting repertoire.
