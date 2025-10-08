Rekha Birthday Special: 8 Iconic Silk Sarees to Look Royal & Radiant This Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth 2025: Evergreen diva Rekha celebrates her birthday today, her timeless beauty and signature silk sarees often steal the spotlight. She is known for her luxurious Kanjivaram silks, bold jewelry, and classic gajra look that are perfect for festive goals.
Rekha Silk Karwa Chauth Outfits
Take a look at 8 Rekha-inspired silk sarees that will make you regal, radiant, and royal this Karwa Chauth.
Rekha in Golden & Maroon Saree
Rekha stuns in a golden silk saree with a maroon broad border and maroon pallu. She paired it with a maroon off shoulder blouse.
Rekha in Bronze Saree
Rekha looks graceful in a bronze metallic silk saree with golden work on it. She paired it with a long-sleeved matching blouse and metallic leggings.
Rekha in Silver Saree
Rekha looks stunning in a silver metallic silk saree with a blend of gold and silver shades. She accessorized it with a statement diamond necklace.
Rekha in Golden & Maroon Saree
Rekha turns heads in a golden metallic silk saree with a sleek maroon border. She paired it with a velvet long-sleeved maroon blouse with golden embellished work.
Rekha in Baby Pink Saree
Rekha looks like a boss in a baby pink silk saree with a golden broad border. She paired it with a matching long-sleeved blouse and golden bangles.
Rekha in Purple Saree
Rekha looks glamorous in a purple and golden saree with a silver floral design print and silver with bled of golden shade pallu. She paired it with a long-sleeved purple blouse.
Rekha in Red & Golden Saree
Rekha dazzles in a red and golden silk saree with a broad border. She paired it with a red blouse with mid-length golden sleeves.
Disclamier
This photo gallery is created purely for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes. All images and outfit references belong to their respective owners. The intention is to celebrate celebrity style and festive fashion trends, not to compare or criticise anyone’s personal choices.