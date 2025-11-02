Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: From Secret Nikah to Aryan’s Drug Case SRK’s Top Controversies That Tested His Strength
Bollywood’s biggest storm, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today. This year, King Khan has chosen to mark the occasion away from Mannat, opting for a simple and more private celebration at his Alibaug residence. But that doesn’t keep his fans away from wishing him as they continued his 60th birthday celebration outside Mannat by singing the birthday song, cutting cakes, dancing, and more.
As the superstar turns a year older, we take a look back at SRK’s top controversies that test his strength and prove why he truly deserves the title of ‘King Khan.’
Fight With Salman Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two names in the Bollywood industry whose bond of friendship has seen its share of ups and downs over the years. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a massive fight at actor Katrina Kaif’s birthday in 2008. Both celebs stopped talking to each other, marking the end of a beautiful friendship. But later, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resolved their issues and were seen sharing the screen space in Tubelight.
Aryan Khan Drug Case
Shah Rukh Khan’s life turned ups and down when his son Aryan Khan was convicted by the NCB in connection with a drug case. Throughout the ordeal, SRK stood firmly with his family and fought the legal battle that lasted for nearly a month. On October 28, 2021, Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Mumbai High Court.
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Relationship
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra sparked major controversy after rumors of their alleged affair began circulating during the filming of Don 2. Their growing closeness became a hot topic in Bollywood, but soon after, the duo stopped meeting each other in public.
Intolerance Statement
Shah Rukh Khan faced a lot of backlash on social media after his growing intolerance in the country remark. Following his statement, netizens flooded the internet with backlash, calling for a boycott of his movie ‘Chak De India.’
Wankhede Stadium Controversy
On May 16, 2012, after the IPL team, KKR, defeated the Mumbai Indians, Shah Rukh Khan was involved in a heated altercation with security officials over mishandling his daughter, Suhana Khan, and her friends at the stadium. As a result, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) imposed a five-year ban on the actor from entering the stadium. Shah Rukh Khan respectfully adhered to until MCA lifted nearly three years later.
