Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: From Secret Nikah to Aryan’s Drug Case SRK’s Top Controversies That Tested His Strength

Fight With Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two names in the Bollywood industry whose bond of friendship has seen its share of ups and downs over the years. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a massive fight at actor Katrina Kaif’s birthday in 2008. Both celebs stopped talking to each other, marking the end of a beautiful friendship. But later, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resolved their issues and were seen sharing the screen space in Tubelight.