7 Shriya Saran Sexy & Hot Traditional Inspired Outfit You Must Copy This Navratri 2025

Shriya Saran is celebrating her birthday today, and what better way to honor her than by revisiting her most iconic traditional styles. The actress often stuns her fans not only with her iconic acting skills but also with her sexy traditional outfits, which never let them down. Navratri is around the corner, so why not revisit Shriya Saran sexy and hot traditional inspired outfits that you can totally copy for this Navratri 2025? 

September 11, 2025
Shriya Saran in Black & Silver Saree
1/8

Shriya Saran in Black & Silver Saree

Shriya Saran looks hot in a shimmery black and silver saree. She paired it with a criss-cross bold, making it more bold and sexy.

Shriya Saran in Linen Sree
2/8

Shriya Saran in Linen Sree

Shriya Saran turns up the heat in a green saree with linen print. She paired it with a contrasting pink blouse with a deep V and halter neckline.

Shriya Saran in Silver Lehenga
3/8

Shriya Saran in Silver Lehenga

Shriya Saran looks like a goddess in a silver lehenga set with a bralette-style blouse. Her attire is perfect for traditional Navratri vibes.

Shriya Saran Golden Boho Slit Gown
4/8

Shriya Saran Golden Boho Slit Gown

Shriya Saran turns heads in a thigh-high slit gown with bold designs. Her outfit features a plunging neckline, sequins, and a chic design, making it more bold and festive.

Shriya Saran in Silver Metallic Saree Inspired Outfit
5/8

Shriya Saran in Silver Metallic Saree Inspired Outfit

Shriya Saran goes bold with a metallic silver saree. She paired it with a shimmering, embellished blouse.

Shriya Saran in Striped Saree
6/8

Shriya Saran in Striped Saree

Shriya Saran stuns in a pastel multi-colored saree with a heavily embellished blouse. Her blouse features a deep neckline and a backless design.

Shriya Saran in Floral Gown
7/8

Shriya Saran in Floral Gown

Shriya Saran looks screaming hot in a pastel blue gown with floral embroidery. Her plunging neckline makes the dress more sultry.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The images and outfits featured are for inspiration purposes only. All photo credits go to the respective owners/photographers. This article is intended for entertainment purposes only.

