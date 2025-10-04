LIVE TV
7 Shweta Tiwari Hot & Bold Pics That Prove She Ages Like Fine Wine

Shweta Tiwari is celebrating her birthday today, marking the best day to praise her stunning beauty and bold fashion choices. Even in her 40s, the actress proves that age is just a number as she looks hotter and more stylish than ever. With her new series, Do You Wanna Partner, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, she won the hearts of many fans.

Shweta Tiwari Hot and Bold Pics
1/8

Shweta Tiwari Hot and Bold Pics

Let’s take a look at Shweta Tiwari Hot and Bold latest pictures that prove she ages like fine wine.

Shweta Tiwari in Black Satin Dress
2/8

Shweta Tiwari in Black Satin Dress

Shweta Tiwari looks hot in a black satin dress with sleek strips. She completes her look with smokey eyes and nude lip shade.

Shweta Tiwari in Boss Babe Era
3/8

Shweta Tiwari in Boss Babe Era

Shweta Tiwari turns heads in a white satin top with a front knot and a deep V neck. She paired it with a black mini skirt and an oversized matching coat.

Shweta Tiwari in Bathrobe
4/8

Shweta Tiwari in Bathrobe

Shweta Tiwari goes bold in a latest photoshoot wearing only a bathrobe. She opts for a minimal makeup and no jewelry look.

Shweta Tiwari in Polka Dot Bikini
5/8

Shweta Tiwari in Polka Dot Bikini

Shweta Tiwari stuns in a black and white bikini with polka dots. She paired it with black mini shorts and chunky sunglasses.

Shweta Tiwari in Polka Dot Dress
6/8

Shweta Tiwari in Polka Dot Dress

Shweta Tiwari looks beautiful in a body-hugging polka dot dress with a deep neck and thigh-high slit.

Shweta Tiwari in Body Hugging Dress
7/8

Shweta Tiwari in Body Hugging Dress

Shweta Tiwari looks screaming hot in a light brown body-hugging dress with multiple strips. She paired it with a nude makeup look and wet hair.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The pictures used in this photo gallery are from previous photo shoots and public appearances. They are only for entertainment purposes only. We do not claim any right to the pictures.

