Sonu Nigam Birthday 2025: An Actor Before Singing? These Rare Films Will Leave You Shocked!
Bollywood has gifted us numerous exceptional singers, and one of them is Sonu Nigam. As the singer celebrates his 51st birthday today, let’s revisit his early days of not his singing career but acting. Shocked right? As a child, Sonu Nigam played a young version of many lead characters. Take a look at his few movies in which he has done incredible work.
Sonu Nigam Early Life Journey
Sonu Nigam was born in Faridabad on 30th July 1973. He started signing at the age of four, and later he started accompanying his father to weddings and parties. To fulfil his singing dream, he moved to Mumbai at the age of 19 and started training under Hindustani classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.
Sonu Nigam Versatile Singing Legacy
Sonu Nigam is one of the versatile singers and widest vocal range in the history of Indian music. Throughout his career, he has recorded a whopping amount of 6,000 songs in more than 32 languages. From romantic to classical, he established a prominent space in people's hearts. Sonu Nigam’s peaceful and soulful voice gave him the title of “Modern Rafi.”
Betam (1983)
Betam (1983) was produced by Dharmendra and directed by Rahul Rawail. Both Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh made their debuts in this movie. Sonu Nigam portrayed the character of Sunny Deol's childhood, named Sunny Kapoor.
Taqdeer (1983)
Taqdeer (1983) was directed by Brij Sadanah and became quite popular. The movie features iconic actors such as Mithun Chakraborty, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, and Zeenat Aman. Sonu Nigam portrayed the character from Mithun Chakraborty's childhood.
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anhoni Kahani (2002)
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anhoni Kahani (2002) was directed by Rajkumar Kohli. The star cast of the multi-starrer movie includes Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Armaan Kohli, Manisha Koirala, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Sonu Nigam. In the movie, Sonu Nigam portrayed the role of Sunny Deol's younger sibling.
Kash... Aap Hamare Hote (2003)
Kash... Aap Hamare Hote (2003) was directed by Ravindra Pipat and produced by Nadira Babbar. Juhi Babbar and Sonu Nigam played the leading roles in this romantic tale. But the film was a commercial failure.
Love in Nepal (2004)
Love in Nepal (2004) was directed by Rajat Mukherjee. The story revolves around a love triangle involving Sonu Nigam, Jharna Bhattacharya, and Flora Saini.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. All facts have been sourced from publicly available records, interviews, and media reports.